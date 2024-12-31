Kazakh Deputy Minister Says Black Box On AZAL Plane Had Two-Hour Memory
Date
12/31/2024 1:09:31 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
A black box with a two-hour memory was installed on the AZAL
plane.
Azernews reports via Azertag that this was
stated to Kazinform by Talgat Lastayev, Deputy Minister of
Transport of Kazakhstan.
He said that usually two black boxes are installed in the tail
of the aircraft and both have been found.
"They are currently being transported for decoding. This
aircraft had black boxes installed that recorded the crew's work
and the aircraft's technical parameters for two hours," the deputy
minister said, noting that the full picture of the incident would
become clear during the investigation.
According to him, all "black boxes" are divided into two types.
"The first is the voice recorder or CVR (Cockpit Voice Recorder).
It records everything that happens, all voice messages and audio
conversations between crew members. From the very beginning of the
flight, the black box automatically records all this information:
how, when and what the crew speaks, how they react, and so on. The
second black box is called the technical or FDR (Flight Data
Recorder). It records the technical parameters of the aircraft:
engine speed, oil pressure, hydraulic pressure, rudder angle and
aeronautical data," said Deputy Talgat Lastayev.
