عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Howard Buffett Meets With Ukrainian Border Guards To Discuss Future Cooperation

Howard Buffett Meets With Ukrainian Border Guards To Discuss Future Cooperation


12/31/2024 1:09:13 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) American businessman and philanthropist Howard Graham Buffett visited the southern border infrastructure of Ukraine and engaged in discussions with border guards about future collaboration.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGS), according to Ukrinform.

“Howard Buffett was briefed by Brigadier General Yurii Petriv, Chief of the Southern Regional Directorate, on the specifics of border security in the southern region. The inspection included engineered border infrastructure,” the report reads.


Howard Buffett Meets With Ukrainian Border Guards To Discuss Future Cooperation Image

The discussions centered on enhancing the efficiency of border services along the border with Moldova.

Read also: Border guards have already detected over 330 illegal groups thi s year
Howard Buffett Meets With Ukrainian Border Guards To Discuss Future Cooperation Image

Howard Buffett is an influential American philanthropist, environmental advocate, and chairman of The Howard G. Buffett Foundation. He is widely recognized for his support of Ukraine.


Howard Buffett Meets With Ukrainian Border Guards To Discuss Future Cooperation Image

Buffett has received significant Ukrainian honors for his contributions, including: the Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise, Presidential distinctions such as the "National Legend of Ukraine" and the "Golden Heart."

As reported, in 2023, a plaque honoring Howard Buffett was installed on the Alley of Courage in Kyiv.

Photo gov

MENAFN31122024000193011044ID1109043674


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search