Howard Buffett Meets With Ukrainian Border Guards To Discuss Future Cooperation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) American businessman and philanthropist Howard Graham Buffett visited the southern border infrastructure of Ukraine and engaged in discussions with border guards about future collaboration.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGS), according to Ukrinform.

“Howard Buffett was briefed by Brigadier General Yurii Petriv, Chief of the Southern Regional Directorate, on the specifics of border security in the southern region. The inspection included engineered border infrastructure,” the report reads.

The discussions centered on enhancing the efficiency of border services along the border with Moldova.

Howard Buffett is an influential American philanthropist, environmental advocate, and chairman of The Howard G. Buffett Foundation. He is widely recognized for his support of Ukraine.

Buffett has received significant Ukrainian honors for his contributions, including: the Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise, Presidential distinctions such as the "National Legend of Ukraine" and the "Golden Heart."

As reported, in 2023, a plaque honoring Howard Buffett was installed on the Alley of Courage in Kyiv.

Photo gov