New Stamp In 10 Designs Issued To Mark 100Th Anniversary Of Abdullah Bin Saad Endowment

Doha: The of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs' General Directorate of Endowments (AWQAF) and the Qatar Postal Services Company (Qatar Post) have revealed a new stamp issue of 10 designs, celebrating the 100th anniversary of the endowment of Abdullah bin Saad. Director-General of the General Directorate of Endowments Eng. Hassan Abdullah Al Marzouqi said that the endowment of Abdullah bin Saad is one of the oldest, encapsulating vintage Qatari endowments.

During a press held on Sunday, Al Marzouqi said the 100-year-old endowment has expanded over time to become a number of villas and traditional houses that would later also include modern residential buildings with annexes in the Bin Mahmoud area, along with several investment projects.

He said the revenues are used to provide sustainable support funnelled into areas pertaining to religious work, the Noble Quran, mosques, orphanages, healthcare, and students, emphasising the endowment's great impact on society.

Chairman and Managing Director of Qatar Post Faleh bin Mohammed Al Naemi said that this joint effort will result with the issuance of 50,000 commemorative stamps of 5,000 sets, with each set consisting of ten QR2 stamps.

Al Naemi added that nine of the most prominent endowment architectural landmarks in Qatar will feature in this issue, including the General Directorate of Endowments building and Sheikh Abdulla Bin Zaid Al Mahmoud Islamic Cultural Center, among others.