15Th Edition Of QCDC's Career Guide Magazine Celebrates Women's Success

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Career Development Center (QCDC), founded by Qatar Foundation (QF), has unveiled the 15th edition of Career Guide, Qatar's premier career development publication.

This special edition champions the remarkable achievements of women in the workforce, featuring nine inspiring stories of women from Qatar and beyond who have excelled in diverse fields such as medicine, engineering, technology, aviation, media, sports, art, social entrepreneurship, and diplomacy. Through exclusive interviews with these accomplished women, readers will gain insights into their career journeys, challenges overcome, lessons learned, and advice for aspiring professionals.

Among the distinguished women profiled in this issue are Dr. Muna Al Maslamani, Medical Director of Hamad General Hospital and Chief Executive Officer of the Communicable Disease Center; Amna Al Obaidly, the first female captain at Qatar Airways; Muna Al Bader, a renowned artist and Unesco ambassador for Qatari art; Buthaina Abdul Jalil, a leading media personality and host of Economic Talk on Qatar Radio; Engineer Badria Kafood, Qatar's first female engineer; Lulwa Al Marri, the first Qatari woman to complete the Ironman race; Amal Al Buainain, innovator and founder of the“Stories for the Deaf” app; Abby Finkenauer, US Special Envoy for Global Youth Issues; and Nancy Wang, founder of Advancing Women in Tech.

Commenting on the new issue, Saad Abdulla Al Kharji, Acting Director of QCDC, said:“We are delighted to unveil this new edition of Career Guide. We aimed to make the 15th issue unique by celebrating the success of women across various fields. We express our deepest gratitude to all the inspiring women who shared their stories and enriched this issue with their experiences and advice.

“The stories we featured are just a glimpse of countless inspiring professional success stories of women in Qatar, who have made significant efforts over the past decades to empower women and have succeeded in becoming a notable example of how to achieve this. We hope their stories help young people understand the challenges faced by previous generations, enhance their sense of inclusivity, and motivate them to work together toward building a prosperous future for our beloved nation.”

Career Guide is prepared by a team of career guidance experts and editors at QCDC, in collaboration with Qatar Foundation's Communication Directorate. The magazine is published in both Arabic and English and is licensed by the Ministry of Culture. It is available for free in both print and digital formats through the centre's various distribution points and digital platforms.

Since its inception 15 years ago, Career Guide has established itself as an indispensable resource for career guidance and development, reaching over 80,000 print readers and exceeding 300,000 digital views in 2024.

Al Kharji further elaborated on the magazine's impact, stating:“We are incredibly proud of Career Guide's influence over the years. It has significantly complemented QCDC's programs and services. By raising awareness in Qatari society about the importance of career guidance in building a better future for upcoming generations and driving human development toward Qatar National Vision 2030, it aligns with our core objectives.