New Year's Eve Traffic Alert In Delhi: Know Roads To Avoid, Metro Timings And Parking Areas For Dec 31

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Delhi Traffic Advisory: The Delhi Traffic has announced special traffic arrangements in Connaught Place and India Gate area for New Year's Eve celebrations. Additionally, the Delhi police have announced robust security arrangements, deploying nearly 20,000 police and paramilitary personnel to maintain law and order, officials said, as reported by PTI.

Traffic restrictions and diversions will begin at 8 pm on December 31, 2024, and will apply to both private and public transport vehicles.

Advisory for Connaught Place:

No vehicle shall be allowed to proceed towards Connaught Place beyond the following points: R/A Mandi House, R/A Bengali Market, North foot of Ranjit Singh Flyover, Minto Road - Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg crossing, Chelmsford Road near Munje Chowk (New Delhi Railway Station), R.K, Ashram Marg-Chitragupta Marg Crossing, R/A Gole Market, R/A G.P.O., New Delhi, Patel Chowk, Kasturba Gandhi Road-Ferozeshah Road Crossing, Jai Singh Road-Bangla Sahib Lane, R/A Windsor Place. No vehicular traffic will be allowed in the inner, middle, or outer circle of Connaught Place except for vehicles carrying valid passes.

Due to the expected heavy pedestrian movement, vehicles may be diverted from the following points: Q-Point, R/A MLNP, R/A Sunheri Masjid, R/A Mar-Janpath, Rajpath Rafi Marg, R/A Windsor Place, R/A Rajindra Prasad Road-Janpath, KG Marg-Ferozshah Road, R/A Mandi House, W-Point, Mathura Road-Purana Qila Road, Mathura Road-Sher Shah Road, SBM-Zakir Hussain Marg, SBM-Pandara Road.

Advisory for commuters

The Delhi Traffic Police has advised commuters to avoid affected areas during the celebrations to prevent inconvenience and plan their journeys in advance to avoid delays. It has also urged commuters to use public transport to minimize congestion.

Deputy Commissioner Devesh Kumar Mahla stated that large crowds are expected at various clubs, hotels, restaurants, pubs, malls, parks, and eating establishments. Special arrangements will be made for Connaught Place, Khan Market, five-star hotels-including The Lalit, Imperial, Park, Royal Plaza, Shangri-La, Le Meridien, Taj Mahal, Taj Vivanta, Metropolitan, Claridges, Ashoka, Samrat, ITC Maurya, and Taj Palace-as well as India Gate, 'C' Hexagon, Kartavya Path, temples, and gurudwaras. The arrangements are divided into two zones, with overall supervision by the DCP of New Delhi.

What's more? Two ambulance vans, two fire tenders, jail vans and more

Police said that the deployment will include two ambulance vans, two fire tenders, two jail vans, two bomb disposal squads, 28 door-frame metal detectors, two SWAT teams, three Prakram vehicle teams, 33 MPVs, 30 motorcycle-patrolling teams, 43 foot-patrolling teams, 29 border pickets, 30 vehicle-checking parties at parking lots, seven plainclothes spotters, and five arrest parties.

In a post on X, Delhi Metro stated:“As advised by the police authorities, to ensure public safety and manage crowds on New Year's Eve (31st December 2024), EXIT from Rajiv Chowk Metro Station will NOT be allowed from 9:00 PM onwards. However, entry of passengers will be allowed until the departure of the last train from Rajiv Chowk Metro Station on 31st December. Additionally, from 8:00 PM onwards, QR tickets with a destination to Rajiv Chowk Metro Station will not be issued through DMRC's Mobile App to facilitate smooth implementation of these measures SIC.” It added that the metro services on the rest of the network will continue to operate as per the regular timetable.

