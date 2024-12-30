Penta Security Enhances 'Cloudbric VPN' With New CLBK Staking Feature

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cloudbric VPN

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, December 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Penta Security has announced the addition of a CLBK staking feature to its Cloudbric VPN service.

Cloudbric VPN is a secure virtual private (VPN) service designed to safeguard users' activities. Its strict no-log policy ensures complete privacy by refraining from collecting any user data or activity logs. Additionally, it uses high-performance protocols to deliver fast and seamless internet connectivity.

Staking enables users to lock their in the network and earn rewards, similar to earning interest on a bank deposit. With this update, CLBK token holders can access Cloudbric VPN's premium subscription plans through staking.

Building on the success of Cloudbric VPN v2.0, released in May with expanded country support, enhanced server stability, and improved user experience, the introduction of CLBK staking further diversifies the service offerings and provides users with flexible payment options.

Taejoon Jung, Director of the Planning Division at Penta Security stated,“In just two years since its launch, Cloudbric VPN has achieved over 1.3 million downloads, reflecting its growing popularity in both domestic and global markets. We remain committed to improving the app to ensure a safer online environment against cyber threats worldwide.”

The updated Cloudbric VPN is now available for download on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Yoonkyung Ka

Penta Security Inc

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.