Atesh Agent Conducts Reconnaissance At FSB Air Base Near Yoshkar-Ola

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An Atesh agent conducted reconnaissance at the Danilovo airfield near Yoshkar-Ola in the Mari El Republic, where the Russian Security Service (FSB) air group is based.

The Atesh partisan movement reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

Previously, the 681st Air Defense Fighter Regiment was stationed at the airfield, but it is now home to an FSB air group, according to preliminary reports.

Reconnaissance efforts revealed the presence of Mi-8 and Ka-226 multi-purpose helicopters, along with An-72, An-26, and Il-76 military transport aircraft. These assets are primarily used for transporting cargo and personnel.

"Due to a shortage of qualified personnel, Russian intelligence services no longer notice what is happening right under their noses. Meanwhile, our agents continue to carry out their tasks successfully and remain undetected," the Atesh report stated.