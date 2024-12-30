Gold Prices Dip Amid Strong Dollar And Easing Middle East Tensions

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Gold prices fell on Monday, December 30, extending last week's losses. The precious metal faced pressure from a strong dollar and reduced geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.



February gold futures dropped 0.52% to $2,618.1 per troy ounce on the Comex division of the New York Mercantile Exchange. SP Angel analysts noted that gold prices have remained relatively stable since early November.



This stability stems from a robust dollar, strong Treasury yields, and milder tensions in the Middle East. The consultancy views the recent weakness as an encouraging consolidation process.



Despite the current dip, gold has surged over 20% this year. SP Angel maintains an optimistic outlook for gold in the coming year. Market analysts point out that metal values face limitations as investors await new catalysts in 2025.



Investors will likely focus on the Federal Reserve 's approach to monetary policy easing. They will also watch for proposed policies from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. The CME Group's monitoring tool shows 88.8% of bets favor maintaining interest rates at the Fed's January meeting.





Gold Market Outlook

Experts expect geopolitical tensions to support the precious metal. While these tensions have decreased, they persist in the Middle East and Eastern Europe. Trading liquidity remains limited this week due to the shortened New Year's holiday schedule.



The market anticipates potential shifts in monetary policy and geopolitical landscapes. These factors could significantly influence gold prices in the coming months. Investors continue to monitor global economic indicators and political developments closely.



As the year draws to a close, the gold market reflects broader economic uncertainties. The metal's performance in 2025 will likely depend on a complex interplay of global factors. These include monetary policies, geopolitical events, and overall economic health.

MENAFN30122024007421016031ID1109043124