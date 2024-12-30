Elite Outdoors Landscaping Inc. Wins The 2024 Quality Business Award For The Best Landscaping In Acworth, Georgia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ACWORTH, GA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Elite Outdoors Landscaping Inc, a prominent landscape design company, has received the 2024 Quality Business Award for The Best Landscaping in Acworth, Georgia. This accolade acknowledges Elite Outdoors Landscaping for its exceptional customer service, high-quality products and services, and overall business performance.The Quality Business Awards annually acknowledges businesses exhibiting excellence within their industry. Selections are determined by taking into account their reputation, feedback from customers, and overall performance within their respective industries.Since 2009, Elite Outdoors Landscaping has been a leading landscaping company in Acworth, Georgia. Elite Outdoors Landscaping provides landscaping and hardscape to residential and commercial clients in and around Acworth. The owners of Elite Outdoors Landscaping, brothers Josh and Matt Ouellette, and the rest of their team combine clear client communication, skilled workmanship, and hard work to transform and maintain outdoor spaces. Some of the many services offered by Elite Outdoors Landscaping include: lawn care such as cutting, weeding, trimming, aeration; fertilizing, and upkeep; sodding; mulching; irrigation; landscaping design; planting new shrubberies, flowers, and hedges; tree removal services; patios, porches, walkways, driveways, retaining walls, and other hardscape; and firewood delivery. Their clients receive customized landscaping plans to suit their unique preferences, yard layout, budget, and needs. The Elite Outdoors Landscaping team is highly experienced and they have the proper equipment and qualifications to take on any landscaping project. Elite Outdoors Landscaping are proud to serve Acworth and the surrounding communities.When the time came to choose this year's recipient, Elite Outdoors Landscaping emerged as a noteworthy company in the landscaping sector. Their professional, hardworking, and friendly team is well-regarded within the Acworth community, and positive reviews of Elite Outdoors Landscaping are abundant.Here are a few of the numerous positive testimonials penned by satisfied clients who were thoroughly impressed with the communication and landscaping services offered by Elite Outdoors Landscaping.“Josh and his team were outstanding! We had a large grading and retaining wall project. The prices were fair, the work was timely and quality, and they cleaned up the site before leaving. We will definitely rely on them for future projects.”“I can not say enough about Elite Landscaping. We had a complete redo of the front and back yards. They met and exceeded my expectations. From the initial phone call to the end of the project they were available every time I had a question. They were professional, knowledgeable, very easy to work with. Josh was here most days and was really good at suggesting what plants to go where and overseeing every aspect of the work. Matt always responded to my texts or phone calls in a very timely manner. I also want to give a shout out to Arty and Vicente. They were here everyday, and they made a walkway that was very intricate and work intensive. It turned out way beyond what I was expecting. Everything done was high quality and it shows in the final product. Highly recommend!!”“This company did an outstanding job. They gave an estimate and they stuck to it. They came out and did a wonderful job. They removed the old railroad ties and took them away. I wanted stone and they put in a stone that matched my house. There were two people working on the wall, one got sick and the other man finished it by himself on time. They cleaned up the whole area. They were so good I asked if they would do a French Drain in my back yard. I actually got three bids and they came in $1000 dollars lower. I highly recommend this company. They are polite, hardworking, reasonable, and punctual.”“Josh and his team at Elite Landscaping were great. They removed, old sod, leveled and installed almost 4 pallets of new sod. The team arrived when scheduled and completed as expected. They also took care of a drainage issue we have dealt with the last few years. The yard looks great and recommend the Elite team for your landscaping.” The entire Elite Outdoors Landscaping team consistently exceed expectations to deliver excellent landscaping project outcomes for each client.The Quality Business Awards recognizes businesses achieving an average quality score of 95% or higher throughout the preceding year. To be eligible, a business must garner outstanding customer reviews from at least three different platforms. 