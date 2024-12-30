Benzo Travel Announces A New Concept In Travel - Realtime Virtual Tour Assistants

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Benzo reshapes with ethical elephant tours, luxury yacht charters, and innovative virtual assistants launching in 2025.

- Alan PalangeMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Benzo Travel , founded by Alan Palange , is approaching the travel industry with its unique blend of luxury experiences, ethical tourism, and technological innovation. With over 80 countries explored and decades of travel expertise, Palange was inspired to create Benzo Travel to share his passion for unique local travel experiences while promoting sustainability, cultural appreciation, and global connectivity.“Travel has shaped who I am,” says Alan Palange.“It's a way of connecting with the world, its people, and its cultures. With Benzo Travel, I aim to make every journey unforgettable and impactful, leaving positive footprints across the globe. I believe travel should enrich the traveler and the communities they visit.”Innovative Virtual Travel Assistants Debuting in 2025Benzo Travel is set to roll out its virtual travel assistants, debuting in Thailand in Q1 2025. These digital tools are designed to support travelers in regions where English is less commonly spoken, bridging the gap between cultures and languages. Connecting with a local can make all the difference.Key features of this innovative service include:Real-time Support: Travelers can receive immediate assistance in navigating local customs, finding reliable transportation, and exploring key attractions, ensuring a stress-free journey.Instant Translation: The virtual assistant's advanced translation capabilities minimize communication barriers, enabling seamless interaction with locals.Personalized Recommendations: The assistant provides tailored travel advice, highlighting hidden gems, local delicacies, and must-visit spots, making each trip unique to the traveler's preferences.This service will be expanded to additional regions following a successful launch in Thailand. Benzo Travel envisions these virtual assistants as a new way for travelers to connect with a local virtual assistant, particularly in countries with lower adoption of English is prevalent. This service works best when travelers find it difficult to navigate independently, which can often be challenging.Luxury Yacht Charters in Thailand and MiamiBenzo Travel's expansion into luxury yacht rentals marks a new era of indulgence for its clients. In Phuket, Thailand, private yacht charters are available for day trips and multi-day journeys, complete with catering and a professional crew. Travelers can discover the pristine beauty of Thailand's turquoise waters, hidden coves, and world-famous islands in unparalleled comfort and style.In addition to the offerings in Thailand, Benzo Travel has partnered with a Miami-based yacht charter company to bring a similar experience to South Florida. Whether exploring the vibrant Miami coastline or relaxing in the serene Florida Keys, clients can expect world-class service and a truly unforgettable voyage.“Our yacht charters are about more than just travel-they're about creating memories in the world's most beautiful destinations,” says Palange.“We're proud to offer this level of luxury to our clients.”Ethical Elephant Tours and SustainabilityA cornerstone of Benzo Travel's commitment to ethical tourism is its partnership with the Elephant Freedom Project in Chiang Mai, Thailand. The Elephant Freedom Project has been recognized as a leading Elephant Sanctuary in Chiang Mai . Tripadvisor has recently awarded the sanctuary with the Travelers Choice Award.These exclusive tours are designed to educate guests about elephant conservation while providing a meaningful and hands-off experience. Travelers gain a deeper understanding of these majestic animals and their natural behaviors while supporting their ongoing care and rehabilitation.Activities include:Observing elephants foraging, swimming, and interacting in their natural habitat.Participating in sustainable practices, such as preparing nutritional supplements for the elephants.Exploring the lush Chiang Mai jungle through guided hikes that highlight the region's biodiversity.Every tour is an opportunity to support local communities and contribute to the well-being of rescued elephants. Proceeds from these experiences go directly toward maintaining the sanctuary and expanding its rescue efforts.Expanding Global Reach with a Miami Call CenterBenzo Travel is establishing a dedicated call center in Miami, Florida, to enhance its global reach and provide real-time client support. This state-of-the-art facility will serve as the backbone of the company's operations, offering personalized assistance for travel planning, booking inquiries, and troubleshooting. Staffed with knowledgeable travel experts, the call center ensures that clients have access to immediate support, no matter where they are in the world.“Miami is the perfect location for our call center,” explains Palange.“Its diversity and connection to the travel industry make it ideal for helping our clients create their dream itineraries.”Sustainable Travel and Community ImpactBenzo Travel's mission extends beyond providing exceptional travel experiences; it is deeply committed to sustainability and community support. Whether through eco-friendly practices in its yacht charters or its ethical elephant tours, the company aims to minimize its environmental footprint while maximizing positive social impact.This commitment is further evident in the company's collaborations with local organizations, which ensure that tourism dollars contribute directly to community development and conservation efforts.“Sustainability isn't just a buzzword for us-it's a responsibility we take seriously,” says Palange.“Travel can be a force for good, and we're committed to making that a reality.”About Benzo TravelFounded by Alan Palange, Benzo Travel is a premier travel agency offering a unique blend of luxury, culture, and sustainability. The company's Miami, FL headquarters specializes in creating local travel experiences, from ethical adventures with the Elephant Freedom Project to high-end yacht charters. Leveraging decades of travel expertise and a deep commitment to responsible tourism, Benzo Travel is dedicated to making the world more connected, one journey at a time. Benzo Travel, it's All About You.

Alan Palange

Benzo Travel

+1 305-504-5846

