Diverging Trends: Chicago’S Industrial Decline Meets Nationwide Housing Resilience

The Chicago business landscape faced a significant downturn in December 2024. The Institute for Management's (ISM) Chicago Business Barometer plunged to 36.9 from 40.2 in November.



This sharp decline marks the 14th consecutive month below the crucial 50-point threshold. The ISM serves as a vital economic indicator for the Chicago region.



It measures business conditions through surveys with local companies. A reading below 50 signals economic contraction, while above 50 indicates expansion.



December's figure of 36.9 fell far short of market expectations. Analysts had predicted a more modest decline to 42.5. This unexpected drop raises concerns about the region's economic health.



The persistent contraction trend paints a worrying picture for Chicago's economy. It suggests businesses continue to face challenges in maintaining growth and stability.







The prolonged period below 50 points to deeper structural issues affecting the area's economic performance. Meanwhile, the U.S. housing market shows signs of resilience.



Pending home sales increased by 2.2% in November, marking the fourth consecutive month of growth. This uptick brings the index to its highest level since February 2023.

Housing Market Resilience Amid Industrial Decline

The National Association of Realtors (NAR) reports that pending sales outperformed economist predictions of a 0.7% rise. Year-over-year, pending sales climbed 6.9%. This positive trend in the housing market contrasts with Chicago's industrial struggles.



NAR's chief economist, Lawrence Yun, attributes this growth to shifting consumer attitudes. "Consumers have recalibrated their expectations regarding mortgage rates," Yun explains.



He notes that buyers no longer anticipate substantial rate drops, having adjusted to rates above 6% for two years. This housing market resilience highlights the complex nature of the current economic landscape.



At the same time, Chicago's industrial decline adds another layer of complexity. It underscores the importance of sector-specific analysis in understanding broader economic trends.

