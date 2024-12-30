State Film Fund Marks 85Th Anniversary Of Prominent Film Director

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

An evening of remembrance has been held to commemorate the 85th anniversary of the birth of prominent director, screenwriter, actor, and Honored Art Worker of Azerbaijan, Fikrat Aliyev (12.12.1939 – 8.03.2016), Azernews reports.

The event was organized by the State Film Fund and the Azerbaijan Fiilm-Makers Union.

As part of the event, a photo was presented, showcasing the life and work of the well-known film director.

The director of the Azerbaijan State Film Fund, Honored Art Worker Jamil Guliyev, spoke about the director's work, noting that the theme of Absheron held a special place in his creations.

Fikrat Aliyev was born in Baku and graduated from the Acting Faculty of the Azerbaijan State Institute of Arts and the Higher Courses for Screenwriters and Directors of the All-Union State Institute of Cinematography (VGIK) in Moscow.

At the "Azerbaijanfilm" studio, he created several feature films, including "Golden Abyss," "The Tale of the Old Oak," "Dream," "Last Stop," "Queue for Death," and others, and also acted in several films.

Folk artists Abdul Mahmudov, Shamil Suleymanly, and Honored Artist Rukhangiz Musevi shared their memories of the director. Guests were shown the film "The Secret that Haunts Me," produced by the Aranfilm studio and directed by Babek Abbaszade, which is dedicated to film director Fikrat Aliyev.