State Film Fund Marks 85Th Anniversary Of Prominent Film Director
Date
12/30/2024 3:12:32 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
An evening of remembrance has been held to commemorate the 85th
anniversary of the birth of prominent film director, screenwriter,
actor, and Honored Art Worker of Azerbaijan, Fikrat Aliyev
(12.12.1939 – 8.03.2016), Azernews reports.
The event was organized by the State Film Fund and the
Azerbaijan Fiilm-Makers Union.
As part of the event, a photo exhibition was presented,
showcasing the life and work of the well-known film director.
The director of the Azerbaijan State Film Fund, Honored Art
Worker Jamil Guliyev, spoke about the director's work, noting that
the theme of Absheron held a special place in his creations.
Fikrat Aliyev was born in Baku and graduated from the Acting
Faculty of the Azerbaijan State Institute of Arts and the Higher
Courses for Screenwriters and Directors of the All-Union State
Institute of Cinematography (VGIK) in Moscow.
At the "Azerbaijanfilm" studio, he created several feature
films, including "Golden Abyss," "The Tale of the Old Oak,"
"Dream," "Last Stop," "Queue for Death," and others, and also acted
in several films.
Folk artists Abdul Mahmudov, Shamil Suleymanly, and Honored
Artist Rukhangiz Musevi shared their memories of the director.
Guests were shown the film "The Secret that Haunts Me," produced by
the Aranfilm studio and directed by Babek Abbaszade, which is
dedicated to film director Fikrat Aliyev.
