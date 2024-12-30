Sybiha Raises Ukraine's Flag Over Consulate In Damascus

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During his visit to Syria, Ukrainian Foreign Andrii Sybiha raised the flag of Ukraine over the consulate in Damascus and met with members of the Ukrainian community.

He announced this on the social X , Ukrinform reports.

"Today, I had the honor of raising the Ukrainian flag over our Honorary Consulate in Damascus. Alongside Honorary Consul General Tamer Altounsi and members of our community. I thanked them for preserving the Ukrainian language and culture. Our people are our number one priority," Sybiha wrote.

Sybiha arrived in Syria on December 30 and held discussions with Ahmed al-Sharaa, the head of the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and the de facto leader of Syria.

Following their talks, Sybiha emphasized Ukraine's readiness to share its security expertise with Syria and to enhance the provision of humanitarian assistance. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in turn, said that Ukraine is prepared to establish long-term, strategic relations with Syria.