Former Espreso TV Journalist Roman Borshch Released From Captivity

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Former Espreso TV journalist Roman Borshch has been freed from captivity as part of today's prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia.

Ukrainian MP Mykola Kniazhytskyi announced this on , Ukrinform reports.

"Wonderful New Year's news. Former Espreso journalist, scout, and remarkable individual Roman Borshch has returned from captivity. I am deeply grateful to [Verkhovna Rada Human Rights Commissioner] Dmytro Lubinets and everyone involved in making this possible," Kniazhytskyi said.

He said that Borshch was among the defenders of Mariupol.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the return of 189 Ukrainians from Russian captivity on December 30. Among those released from captivity was Oleksandr Hudilin, a journalist from Mariupol and a territorial defense forces fighter.

Photo: Roman Borshch / Facebook