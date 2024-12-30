Ukraine, Syria Discuss Trade, Logistics For Product Supply

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Vitalii Koval met with Syrian Minister of Agriculture and Agrarian Reform Mohammad al-Ahmad during his visit to Syria to explore areas of cooperation in the agricultural sector.

That's according to the Ukrainian Agricultural Policy and Food Ministry, Ukrinform reports.

"It was a very constructive meeting with my Syrian counterpart. We discussed a clear list of goods that the country needs. First of all, Syria is interested in livestock products such as meat and dairy products, as well as wheat, barley, oil, sugar, and flour. Under the Assad regime, very high duties were imposed on the supply of products to Syria to control imports and profit from this," Koval said.

He said a joint working group would be created at the level of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine and the Syrian economy and agriculture ministries with the aim of removing customs duties on Ukrainian products and food.

The ministers also discussed logistical routes for supplying Ukrainian products to Syria, cooperation in the banking sector, and strategies to facilitate trade between the two countries, particularly in agri-food supply and food security.

Koval highlighted Syria's interest in adopting Ukrainian technologies in land reclamation and hydroengineering, as a significant portion of Syrian agricultural land requires irrigation. The dialogue also covered potential mutual trade opportunities, with Ukraine offering wheat, barley, oil, sugar, and flour, and Syria providing nuts and fruits.

