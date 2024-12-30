SBU Shares Exclusive Footage Of 189 Ukrainians Freed From Captivity

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has unveiled exclusive photos and footage documenting the release of 189 Ukrainians from Russian captivity on December 30.

The video was posted on the SBU's official website , Ukrinform reports.

"This is the result of the work of the Joint Center for Coordinating the Search for and Release of Prisoners of War, which executed the decision of the Coordination Headquarters for the of Prisoners of War," the post said.

"The life of every Ukrainian is the highest value! We continue to fulfill the President of Ukraine's mandate to bring every Ukrainian home from captivity," the SBU said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier announced the release of 189 Ukrainians, including military personnel and civilians. Among the freed defenders were soldiers from the Azovstal steel plant and Mariupol, the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, and Snake Island, as well as personnel from various front-line sectors.

The group included soldiers, sergeants, and officers from the National Guard (including members of the Azov Regiment), border guards, Territorial Defense Forces fighters, and Navy and Armed Forces personnel. Two civilians captured in Mariupol were also part of the exchange.