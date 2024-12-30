Ivault (IVT), A Web3 App For Earning And Sustainability , Listed On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a premier global digital asset trading platform, listed and debuted ivault (IVT) for all BitMart users on December 30, 2024. The IVT/USDT trading pair was officially available for trading at 9:00 (UTC).







What is ivault (IVT) ?

ivault (IVT) is a cutting-edge Web3 lifestyle app that encourages sustainable practices, enabling users to rent, sell, earn, and connect. The app is driven by the IVT token, with a total supply of 1.2 billion IVT, which is used to incentivize eco-friendly actions through a system of eco-points.

Available on iOS and Android, ivault is a community-focused platform that financially rewards users for making sustainable choices. The IVT token is essential for transactions and fostering engagement within the app. By embracing Web3 principles, ivault is on a mission to create a decentralized platform where sustainability and digital innovation intersect, offering users the opportunity to contribute to a greener future while earning rewards.

Why is ivault (IVT) ?

ivault (IVT) is a key player in Web3, merging sustainability with earning opportunities. Its app lets users rent, sell, and earn rewards for green actions in a decentralized market. The IVT token makes these transactions possible, promoting both profit and eco-friendliness.

ivault's strength is in motivating sustainable habits within Web3. Users earn eco-points for green choices, benefiting the environment and their wallets. As it grows, ivault will keep building a community that earns and makes a difference. This makes ivault a frontrunner in Web3 lifestyle apps, pushing for a sustainable, decentralized future.

About ivault (IVT)

– Token Name: ivault

– Token Symbol: IVT

– Token Type: BASE

– Total Supply: 1,200,000,000 IVT

To learn more about ivault (IVT), please visit their Website , and follow their X (Twitter) and join their Telegram .

