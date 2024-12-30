Sustainability Won't Wait: Why Businesses Must Prioritize Progress

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published on NRG Insights

Demand for organizations to respond to climate change comes from many directions:

Investors

An estimated 85% of investors consider ESG* factors when making decisions.1

Key takeaway: Sustainability efforts are not just good for the planet; it's essential for attracting investment and growing your business value.

Governments around the globe are increasingly weighing in on sustainability by issuing regulations, guidance, and incentives.2

Key takeaway: Staying ahead of these regulatory changes is about more than compliance; it's also an opportunity to lead in environmental sustainability and demonstrate your commitment to a sustainable future.

Non-Governmental Organizations

With 70% of its Company Network members from Fortune 500 companies, Ceres not only drives awareness about crucial environmental research - it also sets standards that press businesses across industries to take decisive climate action.

Key takeaway: Aligning with standards set by leading non-governmental organizations can showcase your commitment to a cleaner future and enhance your brand's reputation.

Customers

3 out of 4 Gen Z and Millennial consumers agree that businesses should communicate more about sustainability goals and social impact.3

Key takeaway: Transparency and action on sustainability initiatives can significantly bolster your brand's appeal to and loyalty from customers under the age of 45.

Employees

71% of employees and employment seekers say that environmentally sustainable companies are more attractive employers.4

Key takeaway: In today's competitive job market, a commitment to clean energy and energy efficiency can be a game-changer, positioning your company as an employer of choice.