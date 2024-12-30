Godaddy Venture Forward 2024 Annual Report U.S. Edition: 2024 National Microbusiness Survey Results

Venture Forward Survey Research Since 2019



4 Countries (AU, CA, UK, US)

50,000+ Customers

20+ Cities 5 Years of Research

US microbusinesses at-a-glance 1

Microbusinesses are small: 93% of microbusinesses have fewer than 10 employees



55% are solo entrepreneurs 45% have employees

Microbusinesses generate income.



31% : Main

40% : Supplemental 29% : No Income

41% of respondents in the U.S. turned their supplemental income into their main source of income.

About 1 in 3 currently own more than one business.

Microbusinesses can support a household.

Also known as "breadwinners"

Over 1 in 3 contributes 51% or more to household income

Marketing and capital continue to rank as top challenges for new businesses 1

Ranking of top challenges when first starting a business:



39% : Marketing my business online (social media, ads, promotions, etc.

22%: Access to financial capital

21% : Marketing my business using traditional media (print, radio, TV, etc.)

18%: Getting my business website online effectively

15%: Taxes

14% : Finding employees, independent contractors or consultants with necessary skills

12% : Networking with other business owners

12% : Licensing/permits

11% :Affordable space 10% : Rising costs on wages and materials

Microbusinesses help close equity gaps 1

51% Women-Owned

+10% since August 2019

31%: About 3 out of 10 women with a microbusiness are the breadwinners in their home.

Breadwinners contribute 51% or more to their household income

13% of U.S. microbusinesses are owned by a Black entrepreneur, and of those, 73% are owned by Black women.

Motivations may vary, but all microbusiness owners are committed 1

"Why did you start your business?"



46%: To be my own boss

31% : Support a cause of hobby

31% : I can have more success on my own

30% : Flexibility with time

24%: Make extra money

21%: Dreamt of starting a business

19%: To contribute to my community

17%: Idea for new product/service

13%: To have fun 13% : Wanted a career change

Microbusiness owners agree: Life is better as an entrepreneur.



66% : Better

30%: No Different 4%: Worse

Serial entrepreneurs demonstrate resiliency, and it pays off 1

75% of business owners who previously closed or sold a business without a profit persevered to create new businesses.

4 out of 10 current business owners who previously didn't sell at a profit are now the breadwinners of their households.



61% : Household contribution is 50% or less 39% : Household contribution is 51% or more

Previous outcomes appear to affect whether to start new ventures full-time or as a side-hustle, but over one-third still jump all-in regardless.

I left my prior job to start my current business



52%: Sold last business for profit 34%: Sold last business at no profit or loss

I started my current business while still working elsewhere



33% : Sold last business for profit 47%: Sold last business at no profit or loss

Entrepreneurs are betting on themselves and creating jobs for others 1

1 out of 4 business owners with a negative outlook on the national economy still plan to hire employees in the next 12 months.

Positive outlook for my business vs. the economy