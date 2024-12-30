Registration Opens For 3Rd Souq Waqif International Dates Exhibition

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Souq Waqif announced on Monday the opening of registration for the highly anticipated 3rd Souq Waqif International Dates Exhibition.

Interested participants can register until January 20, 2025.

The will be held in the Eastern Square of Souq Waqif from January 13 to February 24, 2025.

Visitors will have the opportunity to explore and purchase a wide variety of dates daily, with operating hours from 9:00am to 12:00pm and 3:30pm to 10:00pm.

Registration applications can be submitted through the designated online link.

The Souq Waqif Dates Exhibition has become one of the most awaited annual events in Qatar, attracting a diverse audience and consistently recording impressive sales figures.