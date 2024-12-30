Will Strive To Uphold Bihar’S Culture, Heritage: Guv Arif Mohammad Khan

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Dec 30 (IANS) Newly appointed Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan lauded the state's rich history and culture, vowing to honour its legacy during his tenure.

“Bihar has a glorious history, and I will strive to uphold its traditions, culture, and heritage as its Governor,” Khan stated.

Arif Mohammad Khan arrived in Patna on Monday afternoon, where he was welcomed by Deputy Chief Samrat Choudhary, along with prominent leaders Vijay Kumar Sinha, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Awadh Narayan Chaudhary, Sunil Kumar, Neeraj Kumar, Chief Secretary Amrit Lal Meena and other distinguished personalities from the Bihar government.

He was accorded a guard of honour upon his arrival at Patna airport followed by a grand welcome at Raj Bhawan Patna.

Khan succeeds Rajendra Viswanath Arlekar, who has been appointed as the Governor of Kerala.

Rajendra Viswanath Arlekar served as the Governor of Bihar for one year and 322 days. During his tenure, the NDA government was formed in Bihar in January this year and Nitish Kumar took the oath as a chief minister of the state followed by an expansion of his cabinet.

During his tenure, several important decisions were made concerning various universities, particularly focusing on ensuring regular academic sessions.

On December 24, the central government transferred Governors of several states, including Bihar.

Arif Mohammad Khan, who was serving as the Kerala Governor, was appointed as the new Governor of Bihar. Meanwhile, Bihar Governor Rajendra Viswanath Arlekar was shifted to Kerala.

In other changes, former Army chief VK Singh was appointed as the Mizoram Governor, and Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati was named the Odisha Governor. Additionally, Ajay Kumar Bhalla was appointed as Manipur Governor.

President Droupadi Murmu accepted the resignation of Raghubar Das as the Odisha Governor.