K'taka Govt Urges Maoists To Surrender And Join Mainstream

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Dec 30 (IANS) The Congress-led Karnataka has made an appeal to the Maoists to surrender and join the mainstream while also issuing a warning that it will not hesitate to initiate stern action.

Chief Siddaramaiah made the appeal on Monday by issuing a statement in this regard following a meeting.

"The government desires that individuals involved in Maoist activities surrender and join the mainstream.

In this regard, several leaders of progressive and people-oriented platforms, who advocate for Maoists to join the mainstream and wish to prevent loss of life from any side, have met with me.

To maintain law and order and ensure peace in Karnataka, the government will not hesitate to take strict measures."

However, if the Maoists are willing to engage in dialogue to join the mainstream, the government will welcome this process within the framework of the law and handle it with compassion, the CM appealed.

Maoist activities have never occurred on a large scale in Karnataka as in neighbouring states.

However, sporadic Maoist activities have been observed in the Malnad region over the past two decades, leading to violence and loss of lives, the CM said.

This has resulted in the deaths of many innocents, police personnel, and those involved in Maoist activities.

While it is painful that idealists seeking change through armed means lose their lives and cause harm to others, a government that functions Constitutionally cannot remain passive, CM Siddaramaiah underlined.

"Our government wants all Maoists in Karnataka to fully surrender and join the mainstream," the CM reiterated the appeal.

The government has already formulated a surrender policy for Maoists and assured that this policy will be simplified and implemented transparently, he assured.

As per the surrender policy, financial assistance will be provided in phases, and surrendered Maoists who hand over their weapons to the government will receive incentives, skill training, and comprehensive support for rehabilitation.

These measures will be considered with compassion and priority, he said.

The government assures that cases pending against them will be resolved promptly and that legal assistance will be provided, he underlined.

Steps are also being taken to identify and address the needs of Maoists who have already surrendered and to rehabilitate them, he maintained.

"At the same time, I want to clarify that anyone engaging in violent activities or taking the law into their own hands will face strict legal action from our government," he cautioned.

Karnataka police had killed the most wanted Maoist leader Vikram Gowda in an encounter in Kabbinale forest region in Hebri police station limits of Udupi district in the state on November 19.

Vikram Gowda's other three associates who were with him had managed to escape from the police forces. The authorities have continued the combing operation in the region, Parameshwara stated.

Sources stated that the Maoists are trying to create the base in the coastal Karnataka region and Malnad (hilly) regions of the state following the debate on the implementation of the Kasturirangan report, which recommends eviction of farmers to save the Western Ghats.

The farmers of the coastal districts of Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Malnad districts of Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga will be affected by the implementation of the report.