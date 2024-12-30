Theoremrx Inc. Enters Into Agreement For A Proposed Transaction

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) TheoremRx Signs LOI for Strategic Transaction with NASDAQ-Listed Company, Advancing De-Risked Oncology and Women's Clinical Programs.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TheoremRx Inc. (“TheoremRx”), a private biotechnology company focused on the development of new treatments for patients suffering from cancer and women's health conditions, announced today that TheoremRx has signed a letter of intent dated December 23, 2024, with respect to a proposed transaction with a listed company.“The proposed transaction reflects TheoremRx's commitment to advancing its de-risked portfolio and aligns with our mission of rapidly delivering innovative solutions to patients with high unmet clinical needs. We are excited to share more details and highlight our growth plan as the transaction moves forward” said Ken Sorensen, CEO of TheoremRx.The completion of the transaction is subject to various conditions, including the negotiation of a definitive agreement, regulatory approvals, and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. There can be no assurance that the transaction will be completed or that the proposed terms set forth in the letter of intent will remain unchanged.The LOI between TheoremRx and the NASDAQ-listed company follows an extension of the license agreement between TheoremRx and ValiRx Plc (AIM: VAL) on VAL-201, and an expansion of their partnership.TCB Capital Advisors is serving as exclusive financial advisor to TheoremRx on this transaction, and Culhane Meadows is acting as TheoremRx's legal counsel.About TheoremRx Inc. TheoremRx was founded in 2021 on the basis of solving two primary challenges facing biotech investors: reducing clinical risk and reducing time to value. TheoremRx's approach maximizes upside with the least amount of time and cost to reach value inflection points. Since inception, TheoremRx has built a portfolio of substantially de-risked clinical programs in oncology and women's health. The portfolio is subdivided into two baskets: new indications of FDA-approved products that have little-to-no clinical risk and shortened regulatory pathways, and de-risked programs pre-selected for their significant efficacy signals and little-to-no side effect profiles which are developed only to end of Phase II proof-of-concept.TheoremRx's approach presents significant line-extension opportunities for combination therapy with marketed products, particularly in oncology indications where multiple mechanisms of action are needed in a way which does not over-burden the toxicity load of multi-modal therapy.About TCB Capital Advisors:TCB Capital Advisors specializes in advising on companies' buying, selling, investment, and growth strategies. TCB offers a tailored approach to each of its clients, and in addition to transaction advisory, the firm focuses on helping clients build corporate development functions, drive revenue growth, and execute on post-transaction integration while offering value-add consulting services. TCB's ethos asserts that such services aren't isolated from transactions, but integral to supporting management towards successful expansion or exit. Securities offered through Finalis Securities LLC Member FINRA / SIPC. TCB Capital Advisors and Finalis Securities LLC are separate, unaffiliated entities.

Melinda Jackson

Melinda Jackson Public Relations

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.