Introducing The 7Th Edition Of The Finext Awards & Conference February 10-11, 2025, In Dubai

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- InternetShine Technologies is excited to announce the highly anticipated seventh edition of the FiNext Conference, set to take place in the dynamic city of Dubai. Renowned as a leading event in the sector, FiNext continues to drive innovation, and this year's will uphold that legacy.The FiNext Awards & Conference, organized by InternetShine Corporation USA, is scheduled for February 10-11, 2025, at the Pullman Dubai Downtown, Business Bay event will bring together over 1,000 industry leaders, investors, startups, fintech companies, banks, and government bodies. It will provide a premier platform for networking, learning, and pioneering new ideas in the financial services sector.Attendees will be able to explore the future of finance during our exclusive two-day conference, as well as engage with key decision-makers and innovators from leading banks, financial institutions, and tech companies. They will discover the latest trends in fintech and gain insights into digital finance, crowdfunding, peer-to-peer funding, and financial modernization. This is an unmissable opportunity to connect with experts who are reshaping the finance industry.Anas Jawed, CEO and Co-Founder of InternetShine, highlights the company's dedication to collaboration and technological progress, positioning the FiNext Conference as an essential event in building a global network for financial sector transformation.Co-Founder and Event Advisor Shujat Siddiqui adds, "FiNext offers a unique platform for both traditional financial institutions and fintech companies to form strategic partnerships in a focused setting, driving growth in the global finance industry."Overview: The FiNext Conference seeks to bridge the gap between traditional banking and emerging technologies, showcasing the latest in fintech, AI, and blockchain. Attendees will have access to informative sessions, engaging panels, and valuable networking opportunities with industry leaders.Agenda Highlights: The two-day event will feature:● Opening remarks from the Conference Chair● Panel discussions on topics like "The Future of Financial Services with AI, ML & Fintech" and "Women in Fintech"● Insightful sessions on "Open & Connected Banking" and "Digital Innovation and Entrepreneurship"● The prestigious Award Ceremony honoring outstanding achievements in financeNetworking Opportunities: Attendees will have the chance to participate in one-on-one meetings, hear keynote speeches, and explore innovative solutions in the exhibition area. The conference is designed to foster connections and collaboration among professionals in the finance sector.Who Should Attend: The FiNext Conference is ideal for C-level executives, decision-makers, and leaders in banking, insurance, fintech, and technology. It's a must-attend event for anyone looking to stay at the forefront of the rapidly evolving financial landscape.Join us in Dubai for an unparalleled experience of learning, networking, and celebrating excellence in finance. Register now to secure your place at this influential gathering of industry leaders.For more information and registration, please visit or contact us at ....Contact: FiNext ConferencePhone: +1 240 356 3333Email: ...Website:

