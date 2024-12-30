IBN Technologies Extends Support To Businesses Affected By Unexpected Bench Accounting Shutdowns

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

IBN Technologies steps in to support businesses affected by the Bench Accounting shutdown, offering expert solutions.

Ajay Mehta, CEO of IBN Technologies

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In response to the unexpected Bench Accounting shutdown impacting businesses, IBN Technologies is stepping in to provide expert guidance and solutions to ensure a smooth transition and continuity in financial management.

The Impact of Bench Accounting's Shutdown

Bench Accounting, a widely used bookkeeping service for small businesses , abruptly ceased operations, creating significant disruption for companies that relied on its platform for managing their financial data. Small business owners, who typically use Bench for year-end financial statements, receipts, and bank statements, now find themselves scrambling to retrieve these essential documents.

As tax season approaches, business owners are focused on ensuring they meet tax filing deadlines, even with limited access to their financial records. The deadline to download year-end financials from the platform is March 7, 2025, after which the data will no longer be available, providing a clear timeframe for businesses to make necessary arrangements and move forward confidently.

IBN Technologies Offers Crucial Support

In the wake of this crisis, IBN Technologies, a well-established provider of outsourced accounting solutions, is offering a lifeline to businesses affected by the shutdown. The company, with over 25 years of experience in the field, is providing expert guidance and services designed to help businesses prepare for tax filings, and transition to new bookkeeping solutions.

Ajay Mehta, CEO of IBN Technologies, emphasized the urgency of the situation:“We understand the stress this situation places on small businesses. Our team is here to bridge the gap, providing reliable outsourced accounting solutions that help businesses retrieve, manage, and streamline their financial processes without interruptions.”

IBN Technologies' services include tax preparation support, and long-term financial management solutions. The company is offering a free 30-minute consultation to affected businesses, providing immediate assistance and strategic advice on how to navigate the current challenges.

Immediate Steps for Businesses

One of the primary concerns for businesses in the wake of the Bench Accounting shutdown is recovering lost financial data. Many business owners need help retrieving year-end financials, bank statements, receipts, and other key documents essential for tax filings. IBN Technologies is stepping in to assist with this process, leveraging its expertise to help businesses recover this crucial data and organize it for tax season.

For businesses facing challenges in meeting the tax filing deadline, IBN Technologies also advises filing for a tax extension. This will allow businesses additional time to retrieve necessary documents and transition to new bookkeeping services. Filing an extension is a simple process, but it requires businesses to take action promptly to avoid penalties for late filings.

Long-Term Solutions for Financial Management

Beyond immediate support, IBN Technologies is offering long-term solutions as a trusted Bench Accounting alternative, helping businesses enhance and streamline their accounting processes moving forward. By transitioning to IBN Technologies for ongoing bookkeeping and accounting management services, businesses can ensure that their financial data remains organized and accessible.

The company specializes in outsourced accounting services , providing businesses with expert financial management without the overhead of an in-house team. Their offerings include bookkeeping, tax preparation support, financial reporting, and advisory services-all designed to help businesses stay on top of their finances and focus on growth.

IBN Technologies' approach is particularly beneficial for small businesses that lack the resources to maintain an in-house accounting department. By partnering with IBN Technologies, businesses can outsource their financial management to a trusted expert, reducing the risk of errors and ensuring that their accounting processes run smoothly.

A Trusted Partner for Small Businesses

IBN Technologies has built a strong reputation as a reliable partner for small businesses. With a focus on providing cost-effective, accurate accounting services, IBN Technologies has helped countless companies improve their financial operations and navigate the complexities of tax filings. Their team's deep knowledge of accounting and tax regulations makes them an ideal choice for businesses in need of immediate assistance following the Bench Accounting shutdown.

“Mehta stated, "We are dedicated to equipping small businesses with the tools and support necessary for confident financial management."“Whether it's preparing for tax season, offering ongoing accounting support, or ensuring a smooth transition to new bookkeeping services, we are here to help our clients every step of the way.

About IBN Technologies

IBN Technologies LLC , an outsourcing specialist with 25 years of experience, serves clients across the United States, United Kingdom, Middle East, and India. Renowned for its expertise in RPA, Intelligent process automation includes AP Automation services like P2P, Q2C, and Record-to-Report. IBN Technologies provides solutions compliant with ISO 9001:2015, 27001:2022, CMMI-5, and GDPR standards. The company has established itself as a leading provider of IT, KPO, and BPO outsourcing services in finance and accounting, including CPAs, hedge funds, alternative investments, banking, travel, human resources, and retail industries. It offers customized solutions that drive efficiency and growth.

