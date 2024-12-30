Civil Society In Kurram Claims 200 Deaths Amid Prolonged Blockade

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) PESHAWAR: The ongoing blockade in the Kurram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reportedly led to the deaths of over 200 individuals, including 128 children, due to acute shortages of food and medicine. This claim was made by Parachinar's civil society, which has been besieged for more than 80 days.

The closure of roads in the Kurram district has exacerbated the already dire situation, with markets shuttered and access to essential supplies severely restricted. Protest sit-ins continue outside Parachinar Press Club for the 11th consecutive day, while similar demonstrations are ongoing at five other locations, including Chinarabad and Sultan. Protesters demand the immediate reopening and securing of roads, alongside the provision of food and medical supplies.

In Lower Kurram's Bagan area, residents have initiated another sit-in to protest the damage caused to shops and homes. Demonstrators have vowed to continue their protests until their demands are met.

Local civil society groups report that the lack of medical supplies and treatment facilities has claimed over 200 lives, with cancer patients forming a significant proportion of the fatalities due to the unavailability of essential medications.

Despite these claims, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has dismissed them as baseless. Adviser on Information Barrister Saif stated that such reports are "fabricated and misleading," emphasizing that essential supplies, including medicines, are being delivered daily to the region. He added that Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has allocated the official helicopter for relief efforts, facilitating the transport of supplies and patients.

The district administration attributes the road closures to security concerns following incidents of violence and clashes, including a deadly ambush on a convoy on November 21 that killed over 40 people, including women and children. Authorities are working to resolve the issue through negotiations, with ongoing tribal jirgas seeking to mediate a peaceful resolution.

A grand peace jirga, postponed earlier, is now scheduled for tomorrow in Kohat, where district officials are optimistic that both parties will agree to the proposed peace agreement. Key provisions of the agreement include the deployment of security forces at every kilometer and the retention of heavy weaponry by national custodians. The agreement also stipulates the immediate lifting of sit-ins and the reopening of major roads.

Meanwhile, demonstrations in support of the besieged residents of Parachinar are being held in major cities, including Karachi, where protests at locations such as Numaish Chowrangi, Gulistan-e-Johar, Malir National Highway, Abbas Town, and Ayesha Manzil have severely disrupted traffic flow.

The blockade continues to take its toll on the residents of the Kurram district, with rising death counts underscoring the urgent need for a resolution.