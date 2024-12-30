Iran sees 18 percent increase in non-oil exports in 9 months annually

(MENAFN) Iran's non-oil exports saw an 18 percent increase during the first nine months of the Iranian calendar year (March 21–November 21), reaching a total value of USD43.14 billion, according to Foroud Asgari, head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA). This growth was significant, with non-oil export volume climbing to 116.35 million tons, reflecting a 13.77 percent rise compared to the same period last year. The average customs value per ton of exported goods also increased by 3.74 percent, reaching USD371.



In terms of imports, Iran’s total value for the period, including gold bullion, amounted to USD50.89 billion. Although the total value of imports grew, the weight of imported goods decreased by 3.16 percent, totaling 27.94 million tons. The average customs value per ton of imports saw a notable increase of 8.4 percent, rising to USD1,821.



Petrochemical exports played a key role in this growth, making up 50.7 million tons valued at USD19.7 billion. This represented a 33.25 percent increase in volume and a 32 percent rise in value year-on-year. China remained Iran’s largest export market, importing goods worth USD11 billion, followed by Iraq, the UAE, and Turkey, with these seven countries collectively accounting for 82.4 percent of Iran’s export volume.



When it comes to imports, the UAE topped the list, supplying Iran with USD15.3 billion worth of goods. China, Turkey, and Germany followed, contributing to a major portion of Iran’s import market. Together, these seven countries made up 75 percent of the total import volume and 83 percent of the import value during the reported period.

