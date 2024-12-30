Biden reflects on 2024 withdrawal, believes he could have defeated Trump

(MENAFN) US Leader Joe Biden has privately expressed regret over his decision to withdraw from the 2024 election, believing he could have defeated Donald Trump, according to the Washington Post.



Biden has also acknowledged mistakes in his leadership, including issues with policy decisions and communication, the paper reported on Saturday. Along with some of his aides, Biden feels he should have remained in the race despite the challenges that led to his withdrawal, the article claims, citing White House sources.



These sentiments have reportedly emerged in recent private conversations. Biden’s decision to step aside in July followed a televised debate with Trump that attracted criticism and raised concerns about his age and cognitive abilities.



He has publicly admitted that his performance during the June 27 debate was below expectations, stating he “screwed up” as he struggled to effectively communicate his policies.



This decision paved the way for Vice President Kamala Harris to become the Democratic nominee, but she was ultimately defeated by Trump in the November election.

MENAFN30122024000045016755ID1109041821