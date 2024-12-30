Iran launches program to provide portable solar panels to nomadic households

(MENAFN) Iran has initiated a program to provide portable solar panels to all its nomadic households, requiring them to pay only 10 percent of the cost. Dariush Nematollahi, director-general for production improvement at the Organization for Nomadic Affairs, announced that since the program began in 2019, approximately 28,000 solar systems have been distributed. This accounts for 10 percent of the country’s 252,000 nomadic households. Nematollahi emphasized that with adequate funding, the initiative could electricity to all nomadic families within three years.



Currently, only a small fraction of Iran’s nomadic population has access to portable solar systems. However, an additional 2,000 units are prepared for distribution through provincial power networks, Nematollahi stated. This program is being implemented in cooperation with Tavanir, under the supervision of the Ministry of Energy, to ensure that all nomadic communities across the country have access to electricity.



Iran has also reported significant progress in its broader solar energy efforts. During the ninth Iranian calendar month of Azar (November 21 – December 20), electricity generation by solar farms increased by 38 percent compared to the same period last year. These farms produced over 81 million kilowatt-hours of electricity during that month, preventing the emission of 56,000 tons of greenhouse gases.



Looking ahead, Iran plans to expand the capacity of its solar farms by 4,000 megawatts (MW) by March 2026, according to the country’s energy minister, Abbas Ali-Abadi. With an annual electricity generation and consumption capacity of around 350 billion kilowatt-hours, Iran’s power network has the technical capability to integrate more than 30,000 MW of solar energy. This growth underscores the country’s commitment to renewable energy development and environmental sustainability.

MENAFN30122024000045015839ID1109041800