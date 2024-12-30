When Kids Down The Street Screamed ‘Hey, Donut Lord’, At James Marsden

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 30 (IANS) James Marsden, who is known for 'The Notebook', 'X-Men: Days of Future Past', 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' and others, has shared an interesting anecdote about kids calling him by his character Donut Lord from 'Sonic the Hedgehog'.

The essayed the role of Tom Wachowski in 'Sonic the Hedgehog' franchise. He is often addressed as Donut Lord for his quirky habit of talking to donuts, as he navigates the extraordinary alongside his wife, Maddie, a compassionate veterinarian.

Talking about his role and the immense love he receives from fans, James Marsden shared,“I honestly never anticipated how universally loved these movies would be, this level of success and love from the fans. I thought the name Donut Lord (Sonic's nickname for Tom) was just going to be a fun little moment in time in the first movie”.

He further mentioned,“But now I walk down the street and kids shout, 'Hey, Donut Lord!' all the time, like after X-Men when people would call me Cyclops. It's crazy. I think we all underestimated how big this was going to become. Nothing makes me happier than seeing the reach that these movies have. They are special films because they have something in them for kids and adults. There's a real heart to them and it's all so masterfully balanced by (director) Jeff Fowler that the enthusiasm continues to grow. We just love that we're making something that people so enjoy”.

Earlier, Idris Elba, who voices the character of Knuckles in the upcoming movie 'Sonic the Hedgehog 3', shared that he has finally perfected the enunciation of 'Echidna' in the movie,

He said,“It feels great to be back in the old Knuckles fists, as they are. He's a great character. I like playing him. There could be other actors who will play Knuckles one day, but right now it's my job and I love that because he is such an icon”.

The film is set to debut in cinemas on January 3, 2025 in 2D and 4Dx.