International chess championship gets flawed by dress code scandals

(MENAFN) Magnus Carlsen, the world's top-ranked chess player, withdrew from the World Rapid and Blitz Championship on Friday after refusing to change out of his jeans, violating the event's strict dress code. The International Chess Federation (FIDE) issued a statement on Saturday confirming that Carlsen was fined $200 for wearing jeans, which are explicitly banned under long-standing rules for the event. Despite being informed of the breach and asked to change, Carlsen was disqualified for not complying and will not compete in the Blitz Championship.



FIDE also mentioned that Russian player Ian Nepomniachtchi faced a similar fine for wearing sports shoes but complied by changing into the approved attire and continued in the tournament. Nepomniachtchi later joked about the fine on social media, suggesting it should go to the "Chess Fashion Research Foundation."



Carlsen expressed frustration with FIDE, telling Norwegian media that he was tired of the organization’s rules and did not care about the fine or decision. He explained that he had rushed to change clothes before the game, but the request to change his jeans became a matter of principle. Carlsen added that he had no intention of appealing the decision and would likely head to a more pleasant destination.



The incident sparked widespread discussion on social media about the enforcement of dress codes in chess, with many questioning the strictness of such rules. FIDE defended its regulations, stating they were necessary to maintain professionalism and fairness in the tournament, which took place in New York from December 26 to 28 and featured over 300 top players.

