Adil Karimov: Digitalization Of Culture Ministry's Activities Is Priority Area

A meeting dedicated to the state of digitalization within the Azerbaijan of Culture's system and to the year's achievements has been held at the Azerbaijan National Art Museum, Azernews reports.

In his remarks, of Culture Adil Karimov noted that the digitalization of the ministry's activities is a priority area:

"Digitalization in the field of culture is a very challenging task. It should be noted that, until now, systematic work has not been carried out in this area. During our period of operation, significant work has been done in the direction of data collection and systematization in this field. The meeting will review our activities in this area, highlighting not only our successes but also the tasks that lie ahead."

Later, the annual reports on digitalization were presented by the heads and employees of the ministry's relevant structural divisions.

The discussions included topics such as clusters, modules, the "e-Culture" matrix, the "e-Culture" architecture, the ministry's information resources, the registry of cultural institutions and facilities across the country, the recognition of culture through a digital prism based on a single-window principle via a unified personal cabinet system, the electronic system for music and arts schools, and other related matters.

During the report meeting, the heads of structural divisions presented reports on the work carried out in various areas in 2024, the events organized in accordance with the defined activities, and the results achieved.

In conclusion, the minister provided tasks and recommendations related to the resolution of existing problems and the upcoming responsibilities.

Founded in 1937, the National Art Museum offers art connoisseurs some of the best examples of decoratively applied arts in Western Europe.

Over 3,000 items in 60 rooms are on permanent display at the museum, and around 12,000 items are kept in storage. Here, you can see masterpieces of the Italian, French, German, and Polish masters of brush.

The museum has successfully organized and hosted numerous high-level international exhibitions, showcasing the works of renowned artists.