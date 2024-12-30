Adil Karimov: Digitalization Of Culture Ministry's Activities Is Priority Area

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
A meeting dedicated to the state of digitalization within the
Azerbaijan Ministry of Culture's system and to the year's
achievements has been held at the Azerbaijan National Art Museum,
Azernews reports.
In his remarks, Minister of Culture Adil Karimov noted that the
digitalization of the ministry's activities is a priority area:
"Digitalization in the field of culture is a very challenging
task. It should be noted that, until now, systematic work has not
been carried out in this area. During our period of operation,
significant work has been done in the direction of data collection
and systematization in this field. The meeting will review our
activities in this area, highlighting not only our successes but
also the tasks that lie ahead."
Later, the annual reports on digitalization were presented by
the heads and employees of the ministry's relevant structural
divisions.
The discussions included topics such as clusters, modules, the
"e-Culture" matrix, the "e-Culture" architecture, the ministry's
information resources, the registry of cultural institutions and
facilities across the country, the recognition of culture through a
digital prism based on a single-window principle via a unified
personal cabinet system, the electronic system for music and arts
schools, and other related matters.
During the report meeting, the heads of structural divisions
presented reports on the work carried out in various areas in 2024,
the events organized in accordance with the defined activities, and
the results achieved.
In conclusion, the minister provided tasks and recommendations
related to the resolution of existing problems and the upcoming
responsibilities.
Founded in 1937, the National Art Museum offers art connoisseurs
some of the best examples of decoratively applied arts in Western
Europe.
Over 3,000 items in 60 rooms are on permanent display at the
museum, and around 12,000 items are kept in storage. Here, you can
see masterpieces of the Italian, French, German, and Polish masters
of brush.
The museum has successfully organized and hosted numerous
high-level international exhibitions, showcasing the works of
renowned artists.
