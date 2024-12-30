Kuwait Football Coach Affirms Readiness For Semi-Finals (Khaleeji Zain 26)

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 30 (KUNA) -- The coach of the Kuwaiti national team Juan Pizzi confirmed on Monday the team readiness and full preparedness to face its Bahraini counterpart tomorrow, Tuesday, in the semi-finals of the Arabian Gulf Cup (Khaleeji Zain 26).

In a press statement, Pizzi said that there is an upward development in the Kuwaiti national team level since six months ago, adding that the players will work to present their best despite absence of some players for various reasons.

In response to a question from Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), he stressed that each team has a specific way of play that has positive and negative points, stressing that he will work to impose his style on the match, noting the great public support that the "Blue team" have in the tournament from its loyal fans.

For his part, Kuwaiti player Bandar Bouresly said that the Blues are fully prepared for the match, adding that they have benefited from the past three days of rest to recover their muscles and minds, which is an important factor to present their best.

Bahraini national team coach Dragan Talajic said in the conference that the match will be difficult for both teams and their chances of qualifying for the final tournament are equal, stressing that he respects the technical capabilities of the Kuwaiti team as it has distinguished group of players.

He expected the match to be at a high technical level and in a beautiful atmosphere as 60,000 fans will be attending.

In turn, Bahraini player Mahdi Hamdan said that the players are looking forward to present a distinguished match with Kuwait and reach the final tournament. (end)

