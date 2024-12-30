Germany Launches Projects For Syria Worth USD 62.5 Million

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, Dec 30 (KUNA) -- The German declared on Monday launching development projects in Syria worth euro 60 million (USD 62.5 million).

The of Development and Economic Cooperation Svenja Schulze said in a statement that the projects would be executed for helping the Syrian people cope with the catastrophic conditions after downfall of Bashar Al-Assad regime.

Up to 90 percent of the Syrian people are poor, she said, noting that the nation had suffered for 14 years since eruption of the internal war.

The German aid will be secured in coordination with UN agencies, the minister said. (end)

