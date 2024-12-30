Space Logistics Market 2025 Trends : Predicted To Grow At A CAGR Of 17.3% From 2030 To 2040, Report

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The Space Logistics research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global space logistics market garnered $4.0 billion in 2030 and is estimated to generate $19.8 billion by 2040, manifesting a CAGR of 17.3% from 2030 to 2040. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chains, competitive scenarios, and regional landscapes. This research offers valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining a competitive edge in the market.Download Sample of Research Report -Report coverage & details:Report CoverageDetailsForecast Period2030-2040Base Year2030Market Size in 2030$4.0 billionMarket Size in 2040$19.8 billionCAGR19.8%No. of Pages in Report219Segments CoveredThe operation, Payloads, and RegionDriversIncrease in space exploration missions and rise in space stationsIncreasing demand for LEO-based satellite servicesThe growing investment by private companiesOpportunitiesNew plans for space tourismConcerns over space debrisRestraintsThe heightened emissions due to the rising number of space launchesInteroperability issuesThe research provides detailed segmentation of the global space logistics market based on operation, payloads, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.Based on Operation, the space situational awareness segment held the highest share in 2030, accounting for nearly 40% of the global space logistics market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the last mile logistics e segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 19.6% from 2030 to 2040.Based on payloads, the spacecraft and satellites systems segment accounted for the highest share in 2030, contributing to more than 40% of the global space logistics market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the cargo and material segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 18.1% from 2030 to 2040.Procure Complete Research Report Now -Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the global space logistics market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2040. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 20.1% during the forecast period.Leading market players of the global space logistics market analyzed in the research include ArianeGroupATOMOS SPACEDeutsche Post DHL GroupD-Orbit SpAEXOLAUNCH GmbHExotrailImpulse Space, Inc.Launcher Inc.Momentus SpaceNorthrop GrummanSpace Machines Company Pty Ltd.Yusen Logistics Co., Ltd.Key Benefits For StakeholdersThis report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the space logistics market analysis from 2030 to 2040 to identify the prevailing space logistics market opportunities.The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.In-depth analysis of the space logistics market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global space logistics market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDYBy operation, the space situational awareness segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By payloads, the spacecraft and satellites Systems segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By region, North America is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Similar Reports We Have on Aerospace and Defense Industry:Aircraft Lighting MarketZero-Emission Aircraft MarketAircraft Sensors Market

