Nawy And Truecaller Partner To Elevate Customer Experience With Safe, Efficient, And Trusted Business Communication

With the Truecaller Customer Experience[CX] solution, Nawy provides users with a trusted, verified, and contextual communication experience. Transforming the landscape with enhanced trust and safety.

Nawy, the leading prop-tech in Africa that simplifies the buying, selling, and real estate investing journey for customers across Egypt, has announced a partnership with Truecaller, the global leader in communication verification and fraud prevention. This collaboration aims to enhance customer trust and elevate the communication experience in the real estate sector through Truecaller's Customer Experience solution.

Nawy ensures seamless, secure, and transparent communication for customers throughout their real estate buying journey. By leveraging Truecaller's Verified Business Caller ID-based solution, Nawy enhances its customer outreach with trusted branding elements like the verified badge, brand name, and logo. This ensures customers can quickly recognize and trust Nawy's calls, leading to a seamless communication experience and improved engagement.

In today's world consumers are overwhelmed by scams and fraudulent calls, and certain individuals not affiliated with Nawy have been contacting consumers, falsely claiming to represent the company. In light of this, Nawy reaffirms its commitment to providing the highest level of service to customers and ensuring their comfort by avoiding unnecessary disturbances through Truecaller's Verified Business Caller ID, which also makes every interaction more authentic and memorable.





Using CX capabilities like Call Reason, Nawy adds valuable context to its calls, ensuring customers understand the purpose before answering.

Commenting on the partnership, Mohamed Abou Ghanima, Co-Founder and COO at Nawy, said:“Partnering with Truecaller reinforces the transparency we strive to provide for our customers. Unfortunately, our name has been used by others pretending to represent Nawy in an attempt to leverage the credibility and trust we have worked hard to build with our customers. These individuals have operated in ways that do not align with our values. By addressing this issue and collaborating with Truecaller, we aim to ensure that our customers can confidently identify genuine calls from Nawy representatives.”

Priyam Bose, Global Head of GTM and Developer Products at Truecaller added:“Truecaller is committed to fostering trust and safety in communication. Our Customer Experience solution empowers businesses like Nawy to deliver secure, seamless, and personalized communication, enabling users to engage confidently. We're thrilled to partner with Nawy to redefine the customer experience in the African real estate ecosystem and look forward to supporting their journey to build trust and drive impactful engagement.”

Truecaller's Customer Experience Solution empowers business calls with brand identity and context, fostering reliable customer communication. Over 2,500 active businesses worldwide have benefited from the Verified Business Caller ID and other advanced communication capabilities. This solution enhances business call efficiency and significantly reduces phone call-related frauds and scams, promoting heightened customer safety in business communications.