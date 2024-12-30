Major international humanitarian organizations release reports condemning Israel's actions in Gaza

(MENAFN) Three major international humanitarian organizations have recently released reports condemning Israel's actions in Gaza, leading to widespread acclaim but also backlash from both the Israeli and U.S. governments. On December 4, Amnesty International published a 296-page report titled 'Feel Like a Subhuman: Israel's Genocide Against Palestinians in Gaza,' which accused Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians. The report highlighted crimes such as murder, causing severe bodily or mental harm, and creating living conditions in Gaza that could lead to Palestinians’ physical destruction, fulfilling the criteria of genocide under the 1948 Genocide Convention. In response, Israel rejected the report, calling it a "completely fabricated" falsehood, while the U.S. State Department echoed this condemnation, dismissing the allegations of genocide as unfounded.



On December 19, Human Rights Watch followed suit with its own 179-page report, "Killings and Genocide: Israel Deliberately Denies Palestinians in Gaza Water." This report focused on Israel’s destruction of Gaza's water and sanitation infrastructure, particularly its targeting of solar panels that powered wastewater treatment plants and key water tanks. Human Rights Watch accused Israel of committing genocide by systematically depriving Gazans of access to water, leading to thousands of deaths. Israel’s Foreign Ministry dismissed the accusations, calling the report part of an anti-Israel agenda. Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) also released a report on December 19, titled "Gaza: Life in a Death Trap," detailing the systematic destruction of Gaza’s healthcare system and the forced displacement of civilians. MSF's report described the ongoing attacks on civilians and essential infrastructure, including healthcare facilities, as part of a broader effort to dismantle Gaza’s society. MSF's Secretary-General, Christopher Lockyer, stated that the findings were consistent with reports from legal experts and organizations, concluding that genocide was occurring in Gaza.

MENAFN30122024000045015687ID1109041454