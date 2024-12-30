GD Goenka University Triumphs At Smart India Hackathon 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurugram, December 30, 2024: G D Goenka University proudly announces that its student team, Techtitans, has emerged as joint winners in the Software category at the Smart India Hackathon (SIH) 2024 Grand Finale, held at NITK Surathkal, Karnataka, on December 11–12, 2024.



Innovative Problem-Solving



Techtitans tackled the problem statement "Gamification of Anti-Doping Information," presented by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) under the of Youth Affairs and Sports, during a 36-hour hackathon. The team's solution emphasized player engagement through interactive, game-based modules, helping increase awareness and adherence to anti-doping guidelines.

Meet the Winning Team: Led by Prachi Shah (Team Leader, B.Tech CSE-AIML, 2022–26), the Techtitans team also included Prateek Singh Raghav, Kaushal Singh, Krithik Mangal, Akash Suyal, and Yash Shokeen. They were mentored by Dr. Yogesh Kumar, Assistant Professor at the School of Engineering and Sciences (SoES) and supported by Prof. K. Thammi Reddy, Dean- SoES) Competing under Problem Statement PSID: SIH1722, the team delivered an innovative approach to gamification that impressed the panel of 18 expert jurors.



A Testament to Innovation



This success is a testament to GD Goenka University's focus on fostering innovation, problem-solving, and practical learning among students. It marks a proud accomplishment for the School of Engineering and Sciences, reflecting their commitment to set new benchmarks and nurture tech leaders of the future," said Mr. Nipun Goenka, Managing Director of GD Goenka Group.



National Recognition



The Smart India Hackathon, organized by the Government of India, is the world's largest open innovation model, attracting widespread participation. This year's event saw 33 teams and 230 participants from across the country, with six teams competing in the specific problem statement category. The thorough evaluation process included representatives from the Ministry of Coal, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, and various industry experts.



G D Goenka University congratulates Techtitans on their stellar performance and remains committed to empowering students through cutting-edge research, innovation, and real-world problem-solving experiences.



About GD Goenka University



Established in 2013 and located in Gurugram, Delhi NCR, GD Goenka University is a leading multi- disciplinary institution of higher education. Established with a vision to redefine education and empower the next generation of thought leaders, the university rooted in a rich heritage of culture and armed with a forward-looking approach, offers undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programmes that transcend traditional boundaries and equip our students with the skills and knowledge to thrive in an ever-evolving global economy. Committed to academic rigor, research and innovation, and holistic development, the university is dedicated to nurturing intellectual curiosity, fostering creativity, and producing socially responsible global citizens.



A forerunner in implementing best practices of the NEP 2020, the university operates 8 schools and hosts a diverse body of 6000+ students and 11000+ alumni from over 45 countries. It is recognised by UGC and BCI and is a member of prestigious national and international organisations including Association of Indian Universities (AIU), Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU) and International Association of Universities (IAU). It is recognized by QS IGUAGE as a "Diamond" rated University for teaching and learning. The university is located on a 60-acre sustainable campus and features state-of-the-art facilities including smart classrooms, research and design labs, experience centres, sports facilities of international scale including a shooting range and a half-Olympic size swimming pool and world-class air-conditioned hostels.



