Kuwait Celebrates Gulf Wildlife Day Titled Sustainable Marine Wildlife

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 30 (KUNA) -- The Environment Public Authority (EPA) celebrated Monday the Gulf Wildlife Day under the theme "Sustainable Marine Wildlife," in collaboration with the General Secretariat of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

In a speech during the event, Acting Director of the Authority, Samira Al-Kandari, said that the GCC countries have strived to find an appropriate scientific framework for environmental protection and the conservation of natural resources in line with the goals of sustainable development.

Al-Kandari explained that in 1985, the GCC leaders adopted general policies and principles for environmental protection and approved the convention on the conservation of wildlife and its habitats in the Gulf States, recognizing the critical importance of preserving wildlife.

The Gulf Wildlife Day, celebrated on December 30 every year, hosted by Kuwait this year, with the aim of creating an annual platform to unite efforts for the preservation of wildlife, ecosystems, and endangered species. She added.

Al-Kandari stressed that Kuwait and the GCC countries are determined to face common environmental challenges and work toward a sustainable vision to ensure the preservation of their natural resources for future generations. (end)

at













MENAFN30122024000071011013ID1109041309