National Guards Cope Well With Huge Crowds During Khaleeji 26

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo feature by Abdullah Al-Mesri KUWAIT, Dec 30 (KUNA) -- The National Guards have set an example for dedication and restraint in securing the Gulf Cup (Khaleeji Zain 26). The Guards have shown great capacities of dealing with the large numbers of fans, flooding the stadiums and nearby locations. (end) am

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.