National Guards Cope Well With Huge Crowds During Khaleeji 26
KUWAIT, Dec 30 (KUNA) -- The National Guards have set an example for dedication and restraint in securing the Gulf Cup tournament (Khaleeji Zain 26).
The Guards have shown great capacities of dealing with the large numbers of football fans, flooding the stadiums and nearby locations. (end)
