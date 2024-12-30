Dublin, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Adhesion Barriers by Product, Formulation, Application, and Country, with Company Analysis 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The adhesive barriers market is expected to grow from US$1 billion in 2024 to US$1.98 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 7.83% during the forecast period 2025-2033. The market is driven by the increased demand for film-based medical implants in urological, reconstructive, and cardiovascular procedures.



Growth Drivers for the Adhesion Barriers Market

Increasing Surgical Procedures

Increasing number of surgeries performed, mainly, in abdominal, gynecological, urological, and cardiovascular surgeries, is a major driver for the adhesion barriers market. Increased procedures on patients with an increase in health conditions such as obesity, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases increases the likelihood of post-surgical adhesions. It prevents a number of complications that may manifest themselves as pain, infertility, or bowel obstruction and lead to prolonged hospital stays or additional surgery. Increased surgical volumes will create a need for effective solutions such as adhesion barriers. According to ISAPS, the global total of surgical and nonsurgical procedures had reached 34.9 million by 2023, an increase of 3.4% from the previous year.

Advancements in Medical Technology

Advances in adhesion barrier materials are major drivers for growth in the market. Improvements in results and enhanced safety profiles have been seen with newer biocompatible and biodegradable films such as synthetic films. These technologies provide superior tissue protection, faster recovery, and a lower likelihood of complications. Improvements in the delivery system allow adhesion barriers to be more convenient to apply since they may be delivered as sprayable products or in ready-to-use devices, which enhances their adoption into the clinic. The technology is improving, and adhesion barriers will continue to be integral to postoperative care if they continue to progress with better outcomes and recovery for the patient.

Growing Awareness of Post-Surgical Complications

As the awareness with regard to the ill effects of adhesions resulting from surgeries grows, so does the growing level of recognition by healthcare providers and patients alike to the importance of adhesion barriers. Practising physicians are now taking more aggressive steps in preventing adhesion-related complications, especially for patients undergoing high-risk surgeries. Conversely, with patients being now more informed about the kinds of late-stage health problems they may face with adhesions, the demand for prevention solutions increases. This increasing awareness in about adhesion barriers and other healthcare efforts to enhance the outcome of patients through educational campaigns and clinical studies will further fuel the growing demand for adhesion barriers.

Canada Adhesion Barriers Market

Canada Adhesion Barriers market is also on the growth trajectory due to the surgical procedures especially abdominal, gynecological, and urological surgeries that might prove problematic after surgery owing to adhesions. Along with the efforts being paid to patient safety and avoiding possible health hazard issues, the need for effective adhesion prevention products is also on the rise. Advances in biocompatible and biodegradable technologies drive innovation to increasingly more efficient and safer adhesion barriers. In addition, greater sensitivity within healthcare professionals and patients regarding dangers associated with adhesions as well as the benefits of adhesion barriers expand the demand for the product in Canada.

France Adhesion Barriers Market

The France Adhesion Barriers market is growing at a particular rate, due to the high number of surgeries being performed, especially abdominal, gynecological, and urological. The concern about the complications arising post the surgery by adhesions is slowly on the rise. This, in turn, increases the demand for solutions that prevent the formation of adhesions. Innovations in adhesion barrier technologies have increased the overall demand, including the biocompatible and biodegradable materials designed for better safety efficacy. With the increasing adoption of adhesion barriers by healthcare providers for enhancing better patient outcome, shorter recovery times, and fewer chance reoperations, FzioMed, Inc. will participate in ESGE 33rd annual congress in Marseille, France, between 27-30th October 2024, and its Oxiplex/IU and Oxiplex/AP adhesion barrier gels that prevent surgical procedure-induced adhesions.

India Adhesion Barriers Market

The India Adhesion Barriers market has been growing steadily with the rise of surgical procedures, especially in abdominal, gynecological, and urological surgeries. Such conditions often result in post-surgical complications such as infertility, chronic pain, and even bowel obstruction. With such risks increased with each surgery case, demand for adhesion barriers is growing with healthcare providers wanting to minimize these risks and help patients recover better. Advances in biocompatible and biodegradable materials and growing awareness of the benefits of adhesion prevention also propel growth in the market. With rapid development in health care infrastructure and patient awareness in India, this trend too contributes to growth.

UAE Adhesion Barriers Market

Adhesion barriers market in the UAE is finding growth spurts on account of increasing surgical procedures in general, and specifically, abdominal, gynecological, and cardiovascular surgeries. In the meantime, the prevalence of obesity, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases is also increasing the market for adhesion prevention. Healthcare professionals are increasingly utilizing adhesion barriers to reduce post-surgical complications such as adhesions, causing pain, infertility, and bowel obstruction. Furthermore, the development of materials that are bio-compatible and biodegradable, along with enhanced awareness in patients related to the advantages of using adhesion barriers, is boosting the growth of the market in UAE, thus providing better surgical results.

