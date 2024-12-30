(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company Coverage includes MISR, NBE, Banque du Caire, Commercial International Bank, QNB ALAHLI, Intesa Sanpaolo, Arab African International Bank, Visa, Mastercard, HSBC, Attijariwafa Bank, Meeza and 123 Network.

Dublin, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Egypt Cards and Payments: Opportunities and Risks to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides detailed analysis of trends in the Egyptian cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including card, cash, credit transfer, and cheques during the review-period 2020-24.

The report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2024e-24f). It also offers information on the country's competitive landscape, including market shares of issuers and schemes.

The report also covers detailed regulatory policies and recent changes in regulatory structure.

Current and forecast values for each market in the Egyptian cards and payments industry, including debit, and credit cards.

Detailed insights into payment instruments including cash, card and cheques. It also, includes an overview of the country's key alternative payment instruments.

Ecommerce market analysis.

Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing the Egyptian cards and payments industry.

Detailed analysis of strategies adopted by banks and other institutions to market debit, and credit cards.

Comprehensive analysis of consumer attitudes and buying preferences for cards. The competitive landscape of the Egyptian cards and payments industry.

To encourage the acceptance of electronic payments among SMEs, the CBE is making efforts to increase banking penetration and POS terminal and QR installations in smaller retail outlets; indicating a broader shift towards expanding electronic payments. As part of the CBE's Decent Life Program (also known as Haya Karim), between July 2021 and September 2023, over 387,000 bank accounts were opened at 11 participating banks. In addition, 1, 208 ATMs were installed and 7,000 QR code stickers and POS terminals were distributed among merchants.

The adoption of digital banking is expected to rise in Egypt, supported by the CBE's July 2023 regulation governing the licensing and registration of digital banks. In response to this regulatory shift, in May 2024, the CBE approved Misr Digital Innovation (a subsidiary of Banque Misr) to launch its digital-only bank called onebank. The introduction of contactless payments for public transport will encourage the uptake of contactless cards. A May 2023 survey by Visa on the Future of Urban Mobility revealed that 94% of Egyptian respondents expect contactless payment options to be available on public transport. Furthermore, 50% of survey respondents believe that contactless payments significantly save time, offer convenience (58%), and are easy to use (38%). To complement this trend, in November 2023, the France-based technology company Thales signed a contract with Colas Rail and Orascom Construction to supply a modern transportation system for the city of Alexandria. Commuters can use different payment options, such as QR codes, PIN-based and contactless cards, and mobile wallets.

Card market size in terms of number of cards, value and volume of transactions in Egypt along with detailed card segmentation of debit and credit cards available in the country.

Market sizing and analysis of major payment instruments including card, cash, credit transfer, and cheques .

Payment market trends and growth for both historical and forecast period

Competitor analysis with detailed insights into leading card issuers and schemes.

Comprehensive analysis of consumer attitudes and buying preferences for cards. A detailed snapshot of country's key alternative payment brands.

Bank MISR

NBE

Banque du Caire

Commercial International Bank

QNB ALAHLI

Intesa Sanpaolo

Arab African International Bank

Visa

Mastercard

HSBC

Attijariwafa Bank

Meeza 123 Network

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Payment Instruments

Card-Based Payments

Alternative Payments

Payment Innovation

Job Analysis Payment Infrastructure and Regulation

