Tata AIA’s new fund offering “Multicap Momentum Quality Index Fund” closing on 31st December 2024

Bengaluru, 30 December 2024: Tata AIA Life Insurance Co. Ltd. (Tata AIA), one of India's leading life insurers, has launched the "Tata AIA Multicap Momentum Quality Index Fund", which is closing for subscription on Tuesday, the 31st December 2024. The Tata AIA Multicap Momentum Quality Index Fund NFO is open for subscriptions from December 24, 2024, and closes on December 31, 2024.

The Tata AIA Multicap Momentum Quality Index Fund is designed to generate long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of stocks that replicate the Nifty 500 Multicap Momentum Quality 50 Index. The fund adopts a systematic, factor-based approach emphasizing momentum and quality, with diversified exposure across large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap segments.

The Tata AIA Multicap Momentum Quality Index Fund follows a disciplined, rule-based investing approach, ensuring investments are driven by factors such as momentum and quality. This strategy helps optimize returns while maintaining the portfolio's fundamental strength. The fund allocates 80%-100% to equity and equity-related instruments and 0%-20% to cash and money market instruments, providing a balanced approach to growth and liquidity.

Tata AIA policyholders can invest in its Multicap Momentum Quality Index Fund with its Unit Linked Insurance Plans, including Tata AIA Pro-Fit, an all-in-one plan designed to protect loved ones while growing wealth by providing market-linked returns to policyholders. These solutions offer long-term growth potential of equity investments while securing consumers and their families with much-needed life and health insurance coverage.

This fund aims to provide policyholders with market-linked returns along with life cover and health management services, offering a unique combination of wealth creation and financial protection.







