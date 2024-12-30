Israel bombs Lebanon 6 times since the cease-fire agreement started

(MENAFN) The Israeli violated the cease-fire with Lebanon six times on its 32nd day, signifying continuing stress in the area, the stated on Saturday.



Since the cease-fire was announced on November 27, the Israeli military has made about 325 violations, in 33 deaths and 37 wounds.



In line with Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA), the violations comprise bombardments, arson, detonations, and gunfire, mainly targeting the southern areas of Tyre and Nabatieh.



In Nabatieh's Kafr Kila and Yaroun cities, Israeli exploded huge number of houses, while in Tayne, they made house searches ahead of setting the properties on fire.



Also, Israeli troops started machine gun fire close to the cities of Qantara and Tayne.



In Tyre’s Naqoura city, Israeli troops fired shots and prohibited Lebanese fishermen from retrieving their boats and properties from the shore.



No less than 33 individuals have been murdered and 37 wounded in Israeli assaults since the cease-fire started in November 27, in live an Anadolu tally located in Lebanese Health Ministry figures.



MENAFN30122024000045016953ID1109040962