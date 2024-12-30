Arabian Gulf Cup Final To Take Place On Saturday

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Kuwait City: The dates and venues have been confirmed for the semi-finals of the 26th Arabian Gulf Cup in Kuwait, with the final now set to be played on Saturday, January 4.

The has been an incredible success, with tens of thousands of fans packing into the Jaber Al Ahmad and Jaber Al Mubarak International Stadiums to witness some exceptional action from the 12 group games held to date.

It's been a memorable tournament for 10-time winners Kuwait, who are unbeaten with a win and two draws in Group A to a semi-final with Bahrain, who finished in Group B on six points following two wins.

That match is expected to be another sell-out at the 57,000-capacity Jaber Al Ahmad International Stadium tomorrow night with a kick off at 8.45pm.

The other semi-final, to be held on the same night at the Jaber Al-Mubarak International Stadium, will feature three-time winners Saudi Arabia who will meet Oman.

That match kicks off at 5.25pm.

Meanwhile, organisers have announced that players will have an extra day of rest to prepare for the final which will now take place at the Jaber Al Ahmad International Stadium on Saturday night (January 4), instead of the previous evening.