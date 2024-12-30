Triumph, Glory And Hero's Goodbye: Qatar's Eventful Football Year

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

A look at Qatar's eventful year marked by an Asian Cup triumph, Afif crowned Asia's best and Al Haydos' international farewell

Doha, Qatar: The year began with uncertainty but will be remembered as another unforgettable chapter in Qatar's football journey.

As 2024 dawned, Qatar faced the daunting challenge of defending their Asian Cup title.

However, the sudden dismissal of Carlos Queiroz just weeks before the added an element of unpredictability, with Spaniard Marquez Lopez stepping in to replace the experienced Portuguese coach.

In one of Lopez's first matches at the helm, Qatar suffered a 2-1 loss to Jordan in a friendly – an ominous start to the year. The defeat, coming in their final warm-up before the Asian Cup, sent ripples of concern through their fanbase.

But that loss proved to be a mere hiccup as Qatar quickly turned the tide with a perfect run in the prestigious tournament. Their performance at home was a déjà vu of their maiden Asian Cup triumph in 2019, when they won all their matches in the UAE.

Maintaining dominance in Asia

Qatar kicked off their Asian Cup title defence in style, blanking Lebanon 3-0 with Akram Afif scoring a brace and Almoez Ali adding one. They continued their impressive form, defeating Tajikistan and China in the group stage before ending Palestine's fine run in the Round of 16. After a hard-fought penalty victory over Uzbekistan, they edged out Iran 3-2 in a thrilling semi-final.

In the final, they lifted the trophy with a 3-1 win over Jordan, with all of Qatar's goals coming from Afif's strikes from the spot. The talismanic forward claimed the golden boot after scoring eight goals in the tournament.

Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani presented the glittering trophy to captain Hassan Al Haydos as more than 85,500 spectators, mostly home fans, created euphoric scenes at the iconic Lusail Stadium on the unforgettable night of February 10.

“I am proud to be a part of this golden generation. After Marquez took over, everyone came together, and we have been enjoying a positive atmosphere. We got back our rhythm, our desire and our fighting spirit,” Al Haydos, who also captained the side in their UAE title win, said after the final.

Qatar's win over Jordan in the final marked their 14th consecutive victory in the Asian Cup across two editions, surpassing Iran's record of 13 straight wins in the tournament's history. Qatar's Meshaal Barsham, who kept three clean sheets in seven matches, was named AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 Best Goalkeeper.

Afif crowned Asia's Best for second time

Fast forward to October and Afif became the first Qatari player to be named Asian Player of the Year for the second time. Afif, who had previously won the honour in 2019, secured the award ahead of Jordan's Yazan Al Naimat and South Korea's Seol Young-woo at the AFC Annual Awards 2023 in Seoul. In addition to his Asian Cup heroics, the forward also helped Al Sadd claim a domestic double – Qatar Stars League and Amir Cup trophies – netting 26 goals and providing 11 assists in 22 games in the Qatari top flight.

“It's not easy to win the award for the second time, but now I will try my best to win this award for a third time. This second award is not the end of the road for me, and the goal now is to keep working hard for a third one,” Afif said.

Al Haydos' retirement: End of an era

In March, Al Haydos, one of the finest footballers Qatar has produced, announced his retirement from international football, just a few weeks after lifting the Asian Cup trophy for the second time.

The seasoned forward continues to play for his longtime club Al Sadd, but his contributions to the national team will long be remembered. He retired as the most capped Qatari footballer, having represented Al Annabi in 183 international matches over a 16-year career, during which he scored 41 goals.

Al Haydos made his international debut with the Qatar Olympic team in 2008, winning QFA's Most Promising Player Award that same year, before being named QFA's Best Player in 2015.

“As athletes, we are proud of your achievements. Today we bid you farewell after your retirement from international football. We thank you for your dedication and your career with the national team, which will remain engraved in our memories and serve as a role model for future generations,” said Qatar Football Association President Jassim Rashid Al Buenain, paying tribute to Al Haydos.



Al Gharafa stun Al Arabi; Al Rayyan crush Al Wakrah

Arabian Gulf Cup final to take place on Saturday Key housing projects in pipeline driven by Qatar's growing population

Read Also

World Cup challenge becomes tougher

Under Lopez, Qatar continued their strong form after lifting the Asian Cup, topping their group with an unbeaten run in the second Asian qualifying round for the FIFA World Cup 2026. Their impressive performances saw them climb to 34th place in July's FIFA rankings, their highest-ever position in the world standings.

However, the third and decisive qualifying round has proven more challenging as Qatar seek to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since their debut as hosts in 2022.

They have struggled, earning only seven points from six matches in their group. Currently sitting fourth in the six-team group, Qatar trail leaders Iran by nine points and second-placed Uzbekistan by six. With four games remaining, the top two teams from the group will secure direct qualification for the World Cup. Qatar will resume their campaign against North Korea on March 20, 2025.

A dip in the team's performance saw coach Lopez replaced by his compatriot Luis Garcia. The 43-year-old, who had served as Lopez's assistant throughout the year, stepped up to take charge.

Garcia, a former Espanyol coach, led the national team at the 26th Arabian Gulf Cup in Kuwait, where he tested several young players. However, Al Annabi endured an early exit, bowing out in the group stage.

Despite a grim end to the year, Qatar found plenty to cheer about, finishing 2024 with an impressive record: 12 wins, four draws, and five losses in 21 matches. With young talents gaining valuable experience, the team will aim to rebound strongly, especially in the World Cup qualifiers.