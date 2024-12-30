German President Offers Condolences To Azerbaijani President

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of the Republic of Germany, has extended his condolences to the people of Azerbaijan following the crash of an Azerbaijan plane in Kazakhstan, which claimed 38 lives, Azernews reports.

In a letter addressed to President Ilham Aliyev, Frank-Walter Steinmeier expressed his deep sorrow over the tragic incident.

Offering his condolences and sympathy to the President and the people of Azerbaijan, the German President stated that in these challenging times, his thoughts are with those who have lost family members and friends.

He also wished a swift and full recovery to the injured and expressed hope for significant progress in the investigation of the incident.