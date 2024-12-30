عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
German President Offers Condolences To Azerbaijani President

German President Offers Condolences To Azerbaijani President


12/30/2024 2:10:36 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of the federal Republic of Germany, has extended his condolences to the people of Azerbaijan following the crash of an Azerbaijan airlines plane in Kazakhstan, which claimed 38 lives, Azernews reports.

In a letter addressed to President Ilham Aliyev, Frank-Walter Steinmeier expressed his deep sorrow over the tragic incident.

Offering his condolences and sympathy to the President and the people of Azerbaijan, the German President stated that in these challenging times, his thoughts are with those who have lost family members and friends.

He also wished a swift and full recovery to the injured and expressed hope for significant progress in the investigation of the incident.

MENAFN30122024000195011045ID1109040806


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search