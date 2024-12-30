German President Offers Condolences To Azerbaijani President
Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of the federal Republic of
Germany, has extended his condolences to the people of Azerbaijan
following the crash of an Azerbaijan airlines plane in Kazakhstan,
which claimed 38 lives, Azernews reports.
In a letter addressed to President Ilham Aliyev, Frank-Walter
Steinmeier expressed his deep sorrow over the tragic incident.
Offering his condolences and sympathy to the President and the
people of Azerbaijan, the German President stated that in these
challenging times, his thoughts are with those who have lost family
members and friends.
He also wished a swift and full recovery to the injured and
expressed hope for significant progress in the investigation of the
incident.
