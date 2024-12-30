Fire at hotel in Thailand results in over 3 deaths, 7 injuries

(MENAFN) A tragic fire at a hotel in Bangkok has resulted in the deaths of three people and left seven others injured, according to the local fire department. The fire occurred on Sunday night, around 9:21 p.m. local time (1421 GMT), at a six-story hotel located near the popular Khao San Road, a well-known area for backpackers in the Thai capital.



The blaze reportedly started in a room on the fifth floor of the hotel, and its rapid spread led to the immediate death of a foreign woman who was in the room at the time. Two foreign men later succumbed to their injuries after being taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.



Among the seven individuals who were injured in the fire, two were Thai men, while the remaining five were foreigners. All the injured were promptly rushed to medical facilities for care, but the extent of their injuries was not immediately clear.



In response to the fire, the hotel has been ordered to shut down for a security inspection to ensure the safety of its facilities. Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the fire to determine how the tragedy occurred and to prevent future incidents.

