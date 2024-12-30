Real-life unrest inspires Netflix's hit show ‘Squid Game’

(MENAFN) A factory turned battleground, riot police wielding tasers, and an activist enduring 100 days atop a chimney – the turmoil behind Netflix’s record-breaking series "Squid Game" carries the intensity of real-life drama.



The release of the show’s second season this month revives its dystopian portrayal of South Korea, where desperate individuals risk their lives in lethal adaptations of childhood games for a massive cash reward.



Although fictional, creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has revealed that the struggles of Gi-hun, the show’s protagonist and a laid-off worker, were influenced by the violent 2009 Ssangyong Motor strikes.



"I wanted to illustrate how easily any average middle-class person in today’s society can plunge to the bottom of the economic ladder," Hwang explained.



In May 2009, Ssangyong Motor, a floundering automotive giant owned by a consortium of banks and private investors, announced plans to dismiss over 2,600 employees—nearly 40 percent of its workforce—sparking widespread unrest.

