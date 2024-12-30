Asia Big Data Analytics In Education Market Size, Share, Growth And Trend Forecast, 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Asia Big Data Analytics in Education size was valued at $2.89 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $16.51 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.3% from 2021 to 2030. Education has emerged as one of the major sectors in the big data industry. Various applications of big data analytics in the education sector include course recommendations and skill assessment. Course recommendations helps schools and colleges develop a three- to four-year work plan for ensuring that the school's workforce can be managed within the projected student resource package. In addition, course recommendations help in upgrading the standards of employees working in this sector and increasing the level of education provided to students. Furthermore, skill assessment has helped various educational institutions to improve their learning strategies, increase the profit of institutes, and reduce the dropout rate of students.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 163 Pages) at:Factors such as surge in need for data-driven decisions to improve education quality, increase in awareness about the changing learning system in response to student performance, and rise in technological investment among education institutes are expected to fuel the market growth. However, lack of awareness and skilled resources to manage education analytics solutions, data visualization-related issues, and high initial investment cost are expected to negatively impact the growth of the Asia big data analytics in education market. Conversely, increase in penetration of cloud-based learning analytics solution and advent of machine learning and artificial intelligence are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth in the coming years.Country wise, the Asia big data analytics in education market was dominated by China in 2020, and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period. This is attributed to rapid adoption of emerging technologies in the education sector in China and strong presence of key players. However, India is expected to witness notable growth during the forecast period, owing to increase in government initiatives to improve the data processing speed of various education institutes.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report :The on-premise segment is expected to garner a significant share during the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that on-premise big data analytics software can be used to gather, display, and organize important business data using company's own IT infrastructure, which allows them to keep the data secure.However, the cloud segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to surge in adoption of cloud-based analytics solutions among the education sector for analyzing real-time data. Moreover, cloud-based analytics solutions among exhibit improved ability to focus on innovation and differentiation, which propel their demand across Asia-Pacific, thus contributing toward the market growth.The key players profiled in this report includeSAP SE, SAS Institute, IBM Corporation, TIBCO Software, Blackboard, Inc., D2L Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Tableau Software, Alteryx, Inc., Microsoft CorporationGet Customized Reports with you're Requirements:The Asia big data in education market has witnessed significant growth in the past few years and continued to grow during the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. This is attributed to implementation of lockdown by governments in majority of the countries and rise in adoption of online teaching culture among students & teachers. In addition, increase demand for cloud-based big data technology among education institutions is accelerating the growth of market in Asia. Furthermore, improving students by analyzing their performance, identifying the interesting area of students, and monitoring children after graduating from college are some of the important benefits of big data and business analytics in education, which foster the market growth.The report focuses on the growth prospects, restraints, and trends of Asia big data analytics in education market analysis. The study provides Porter's five forces analysis to understand the impact of various factors such as bargaining power of suppliers, competitive intensity of competitors, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and bargaining power of buyers on Asia big data analytics in education market.Inquiry Before Buying:

